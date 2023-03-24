Evolv Stride E-Scooter Review: Practical and Reliable

Electric scooters have come a long way from being just a battery and motor, a deck and a couple of wheels. Consider the $1,042 Evolv Stride for example. It looks like a simple rear-wheel drive electric scooter with a single 500-watt motor and 10-inch wheels.

But its tires aren't the typical air-filled type but are puncture-proof honeycomb tires instead, so you don't have to worry about catching a flat. Pneumatic tires do give you a smoother ride, though. So what did Evolv do? It equipped the Stride with both front and rear suspension to compensate.

Justin Eastzer

The combination of puncture-proof tires and dual suspension works nicely for the 50-pound scooter, supporting up to a 265-pound payload. While test-riding around New York City, the scooter handled well and hit a top speed of 22 mph. Powering the motor is a 48-volt, 15.6-amp-hour battery. The Stride has a range of 20 to 30 miles, depending on the rider's size, speed and road conditions. It takes approximately 5-7 hours to fully charge.

The scooter is fitted with mechanical brakes, a drum on the front and a disc on the rear. For the most part, this scooter is low maintenance, but cable brakes will have to be readjusted over time as the cable stretches as it gets broken in. Both are effective in stopping the scooter in dry or wet weather, however.

Justin Eastzer

My colleague and I have put approximately 200 miles and counting on the Stride, and the build quality has proven sturdy and strong. The overall design is simple but still has some unique touches, such as the chrome framing around the deck. A single latch makes folding a breeze (although its weight won't be fun for carrying long distances). For safety, it has both a basic headlight and taillight for front and rear visibility. The headlight is positioned high on the handlebar, keeping you visible to traffic and pedestrians.

The Stride also has a simple information display that's easily visible in daylight (some aren't), so you can see battery level, ride mode and speed at a glance. There's even an iOS and Android app to sync with the Stride. The app lets you check your power status, speed and range. You can also change the speed mode and control the lights with one touch. And if you want to ensure the Stride is running in tip-top shape, the app has a fault scan for a quick performance diagnosis.

Frequently asked questions

What is an electric scooter?

Electric scooters are personal transportation devices powered by an electric motor. It has two wheels, a handlebar for steering, and a platform for the rider to stand on. Electric scooters are designed to be lightweight, portable, and easy to maneuver, making them a popular choice for short trips and commutes in urban areas. They run on rechargeable batteries.

How fast do electric scooters go?

Most models are what we'd call "last-mile" scooters -- they're for short trips and rarely have suspensions. They have a smaller deck and wheels and can go from 15 to 25 mph, depending on the model. Some larger scooters have bigger wheels, bigger batteries and shocks, and can go more than 40 mph.

Do I need a driver's license to ride an electric scooter?

No, but note that applies to electric scooters, not mopeds. The rule is that if it has a VIN, it has to be registered and you need a driver's license (depending on what state you live in). Electric scooters can be used on bike paths but can not exceed local speed limits. For example, in New York, that's 15 mph.

Why should I buy an electric scooter over an e-bike?

Scooters are easier to store and easier to bring on a bus or train. Last-mile scooters tend to weigh around 26 to 40 pounds, and with the collapsible handle, they're much easier to tote around. In New York, for example, many establishments will let you bring a scooter inside, whereas no bicycles are allowed.