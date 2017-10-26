EVgo's new app lets you find fast chargers on the go

Your phone's built-in map app might not be able to pick up every EV charger in your area, which is where EVgo's new app comes into play.

EVgo unveiled its new app on Thursday. Available for both iOS and Android, the app lets drivers find any fast charger on EVgo's network, which covers some 980 DC Fast Charger stations across the country. The chargers are capable of adding about 150 miles of range per hour, provided the car is capable of handling that charging speed.

Enlarge Image EVgo

It isn't just a simple search. EVgo's app lets users find unused chargers, and it can send directions to your map app of choice. Filters will also let users focus on finding chargers that are capable of charging their specific vehicle.

The app also eliminates the need to carry EVgo's access card. A simple swipe in the app is all it takes to start a session. Users can also track charging time in the app, as well as access charging and billing history. Basically, anything you need to do related to EVgo's charging network could be done in this app.