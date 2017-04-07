EV startup builds Porsche 910 racecars as street-legal EVs

Kreisel Electric builds some interesting electric vehicles. First, they tripled the range of the Volkswagen e-Golf. Then, they teamed up with Arnold Schwarzenegger to create an all-electric Mercedes G-Class. Now, they've turned their attention to something a bit older.

The Kreisel EVEX 910e is a collaborative effort between vehicle manufacturer EVEX and the EV-minded startup. EVEX started reproducing street legal versions of the Porsche 910 racecar from 1967, with a 320-horsepower gas engine under the hood. Kriesel takes the EVEX 910 and converts that into a battery-electric vehicle with plenty of performance.

Under the body lies a 53-kWh lithium-ion battery, which is capable of receiving charge up to 100 kW. With 490 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque on tap from its electric motors, it's more powerful than EVEX's gas version. A two-speed transmission helps it achieve a 0-to-62-mph time of just 2.5 seconds, which is hypercar territory. It'll top out close to 200 mph, too.

The electrics do add some weight, though, EVEX's 910 recreation weighs just 1,720 pounds, but the Kreisel variant bumps that up to 2,425 pounds. You can thank the battery and two electric motors for that additional weight. The higher power output more than makes up for that extra weight, though.

Since it's a small creation from a company with limited manpower and resources, it's going to cost a pretty penny to put the Kreisel EVEX 910e on your driveway. Kreisel estimates the cost at €1 million ($1.06 million), so perhaps that extended-range e-Golf might be more up your alley.

The original Porsche 910 was produced specifically for racing. It featured center-locking wheels and tires from Formula 1, with either a six- or eight-cylinder engine mounted mid-ship. It didn't have the domination factor of other Porsche racecars, doing okay at Le Mans, but faring much better during hillclimb events.