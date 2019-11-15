2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Enter to win a free dash cam from our best list*

Be one of three lucky winners who will take home a Thinkware F800 Pro Dash Cam. This giveaway ends Nov. 26.

screen-shot-2019-11-12-at-4-39-29-pm.pngEnlarge Image

Three winners will each take home a Thinkware F800 Pro.

 Thinkware

Get ready for a killer upgrade to your driving experience with our latest sweepstakes. Three grand prize winners will each receive a Thinkware F800 Pro Dash Cam, rated as one of 2019's best dash cams by Roadshow's Brian Cooley.

This dash cam is packed with fantastic features, including smartphone integration, collision warning, parking mode and more. Whether you need an extra set of eyes for additional security or you'd would like to record your awesome views from your scenic road trip, you won't want to miss out on this. We're not the only ones crazy about this dash cam, check out why ZDNet loved the Thinkware F800 Pro.

Now playing: Watch this: The best gifts for the car and driver
8:09

Are you looking to enter? Be sure to read our official rules and accept our terms and conditions before filling out the form below. Don't forget, you can also increase your chances of being a grand prize winner by doing the additional actions on the form to get extra entries like following us on social media. Good luck, everyone!

If you're having trouble viewing the form from your device, please visit here

