Enlarge Image Thinkware

Get ready for a killer upgrade to your driving experience with our latest sweepstakes. Three grand prize winners will each receive a Thinkware F800 Pro Dash Cam, rated as one of 2019's best dash cams by Roadshow's Brian Cooley.

This dash cam is packed with fantastic features, including smartphone integration, collision warning, parking mode and more. Whether you need an extra set of eyes for additional security or you'd would like to record your awesome views from your scenic road trip, you won't want to miss out on this. We're not the only ones crazy about this dash cam, check out why ZDNet loved the Thinkware F800 Pro.

Now playing: Watch this: The best gifts for the car and driver

Are you looking to enter? Be sure to read our official rules and accept our terms and conditions before filling out the form below. Don't forget, you can also increase your chances of being a grand prize winner by doing the additional actions on the form to get extra entries like following us on social media. Good luck, everyone!

If you're having trouble viewing the form from your device, please visit here.