Elon Musk's Tesla ready for 'groundbreaking' Shanghai gigafactory

Breaking: Tesla will have Gigafactory 3 groundbreaking ceremony today in Shanghai, China. Estimate time 3:00-3:00pm Shanghai time Jan 07 2019. Tesla CEO @elonmusk already arrived Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/lBHI99rJCu — Vincent (@vincent13031925) January 7, 2019

Tesla's first non-US gigafactory is finally taking shape.

The automaker will break ground for its Shanghai gigafactory in a ceremony to be held Jan. 7 at 3 p.m. local time, Reuters reported.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also tweeted his excitement for the event this morning.

Looking forward to breaking ground on the @Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory today! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2019

In later updates, he added that he hopes initial construction will be completed this summer, so production for the Model 3 can begin by the end of the year.

Aiming to finish initial construction this summer, start Model 3 production end of year & reach high volume production next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2019

Musk also revealed that the Shanghai gigafactory will build "affordable versions" of the Model 3 and Model Y for the greater China region. More expensive versions and other car models will continue to be made in the US.