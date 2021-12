Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday urged his 65.1 million Twitter followers to buy a $50 Cyberwhistle inspired by the shape of his company's upcoming electric Cybertruck.

"Blow the whistle on Tesla!" he wrote with a link to the product, in a possible jab at would-be whistleblowers.

Blow the whistle on Tesla!https://t.co/c86hLA0iQK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

He also made fun of Apple's $19 polishing cloth, saying people should buy Tesla's whistle instead.

As of early Wednesday, the Cyberwhistle is out of stock.

