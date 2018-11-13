Electrify America will put its first California EV fast charger in Torrance

Enlarge Image Electrify America

Electrify America, Volkswagen's court-mandated apology for Dieselgate, is getting ready to open its first DC fast-charging station in California, the company announced Tuesday.

The first station will be built at the Country Hills Market in Torrance, situated in Los Angeles' South Bay region. This first station will feature somewhere between four and 10 chargers and will be capable of charging at up to 350 kilowatts.

"The Country Hills station in Torrance is a great first step as we start to quicken the pace of construction and make more stations available to the public," Brendan Jones, chief operating officer of Electrify America, said in a statement. "The fast chargers that we are installing have the capability to charge an EV up to 20 miles of range a minute to a vehicle. Providing this kind of range confidence can be a game-changer in accelerating ZEV adoption in the US."

It's worth noting that no current EV can actually accept that much power, but multiple automakers plan to build future EVs to take advantage of all that juice. For example, 350 kW is more than double the power that Tesla's Superchargers provide.

Electrify America said it plans to open eight more stations throughout California before 2019, with locations in Dunnigan, Elk Grove, La Mirada, Livermore, Madera, Montebello, Novato and Sacramento. These DC fast chargers are part of a larger plan to open 160 charging stations by June of next year.

EV drivers will be able to check Electrify America's charger locator website to see if and when there are any chargers open near them. Once the network is built out, the distance between chargers should average just 48 miles.