Electric school buses will shuttle kids to class in Virginia

Daimler

For decades, buses, both public and school, have trained our ears to pick them out. The clattering from the big diesel engines is something that's hard to miss. That's about to become a whole lot different in Virginia.

Daimler subsidiary Thomas Built Buses announced on Tuesday that's it's delivered the first 50 electric school buses to Virginia. The state plans to replace 1,050 of its diesel-fueled buses with electric units in the same traditional yellow and black hues. In fact, the electric buses look a lot like traditional buses, but they sure don't sound like them.

The Jouley, as the electric school bus is called, features a 220-kilowatt-hour battery to supply power for an estimated 134 miles of range. Thomas says it's the only electric bus on sale that provides DC fast charging -- something likely appreciated since these vehicles are operating five days a week at a minimum for numerous miles. It takes about 3 hours to fully charge one of these big yellow machines with a DC fast charger.

When the Jouley debuted back in 2017, Thomas mentioned a larger battery pack option that would be available. However, we haven't learned any more information yet. We reached out to Daimler but the automaker didn't immediately return a request for comment.

In the meantime, the wheels on the bus are about to go round and round via electric motors, no matter what, at least in Virginia.