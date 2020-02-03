Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat coming to shake up the SUV segment, report says

Hellcat all the things. That's Dodge's playbook, and honestly, I'm alright with that. With that said, make room for the next likely addition to the SRT Hellcat family in the Dodge Durango.

This past Friday, Dodge released a new advertisement coinciding with the release of the first Fast 9 trailer, which has long leaned on Mopar power for some of its most iconic movie cars. With Vin Diesel lending his voice to the ad, we're treated to an incredibly quick glimpse of the Hellcat badge that adorns every model fitted with the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. Immediately after, a Durango cloaked in the shadows motors away in the shot.

Typically, that'd be more than enough, however, Motor Authority reported on Monday that a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is a certainty, and we'll see it soon. As in, it will be at the New York Auto Show this coming April soon. The website cited sources familiar to Dodge's future plans, but the brand did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As for what kind of power we'll see from a demonic Durango Hellcat remains to be seen. The Charger SRT Hellcat churns out 707 horsepower, while the Challenger SRT Hellcat makes 10 hp above that. It's a safe bet we'll see 707 hp, however, since the Durango's closest relative, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, produces as much. It'll still be a healthy gain over the highest performing Durango on sale now, the Durango SRT that puts out 475 hp.

We won't need to speculate much longer. Dodge loves to play the teaser game with its Hellcat-related vehicles, so we should have something official sooner rather than later. April isn't that far off anyway.