DeLorean Will Debut Its New Electric Model on Aug. 18 in Monterey

DeLorean

DeLorean is coming back, according to an announcement made by the company on Monday, and we not only know when we'll get to see the company's first new vehicle, but we get a sneak peek at the back of it too.

The reborn DeLorean will be electric, and based on the teaser image, it looks like it will be a sports car of some sort in the style of mid-engine supercars like the Lotus Emira or the Ferrari F8. Will it offer performance somewhere on the continuum of those vehicles? Who knows, but it will probably at least look cool.

The world will get its first official look at the new DeLorean on Aug. 18 as part of Monterey Car Week, and the car will also be featured on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Aug. 21.

The history of the DeLorean Motor Company is a weird and often sad one rife with personal and legal troubles, but since buying the original company's assets, the new DeLorean has been focused on giving the oft-referenced and still-beloved cautionary tale another chapter as an electric car company. Whether the company can pull it off remains to be seen, but we're still excited.