Tesla Model X converted to Knight Rider's KITT... sort of

When it comes to vehicle customizations, the sky's the limit. Say, for example, that you wanted to turn your Tesla Model X into K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider -- you can do that. I would advise against doing that, though, because someone already did.

SS Customs, which has previously worked with Tesla in creating custom vehicles, showed off one of its latest creations on its Instagram page. The Model X's flat-black body hides K.I.T.T.'s trademark flashing red light in the grilleeeeeeeeeeeee, along with red lighting elements in the front and back badges.

Of course, there's no actual talking computer inside the car, other than the voice-recognition system that comes installed in all Tesla vehicles. It's merely a light aesthetic upgrade, but it's certainly one of the more interesting Tesla modifications I've come across.

If you're not familiar with the Knight Industries Two Thousand, it's a 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am that contains a built-in artificial intelligence system voiced by Mr. Feeny. It starred in the 1980s TV show Knight Rider alongside David Hasselhoff. It's probably the driving force behind most third-generation Firebird transactions these days.

(Hat tip to Electrek!)