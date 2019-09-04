Cupra Tavascan concept is one swanky electric SUV

Enlarge Image Cupra

For those who don't know, Volkswagen Group is a massive company made up of numerous brands. Some of them we don't have the pleasure of knowing in the US, but elsewhere, Seat exists. So does its performance sub-brand Cupra.

The latter decided to try its hand at tackling the sweeping craze of electrification and build what you see here, the Cupra Tavascan concept. It's a crossover SUV with a more rakish profile that Cupra said is meant to evoke a "sports coupe." While it doesn't come close to mimicking a proper coupe, it does look quite good.

Cupra was light on mechanical details surrounding the concept vehicle but it does house a 77 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The battery is enough to provide 280 miles of range based on European WLTP estimates. The brand also shared the crossover rides on Volkswagen's MEB electric-car platform, so it shares a lot of the benefits, including the battery pack's home in the floor for a low center of gravity. Two electric motors make 302 horsepower to send the Tavascan from 0-62 mph in less than 6.5 seconds.

Peering over the exterior, Cupra said minimizing air resistance shaped the design. For example, 22-inch turbine wheels sit under each muscular wheel arch to keep resistance low. Every single air vent shown on the concept has a purpose, too. Whether it's to simply move air cleanly across the Tavascan or cool the battery. In typical modern design fashion, the overall look is edgy with sharp LED headlights and a taillight bar that spans the width of the rear.

Opening the door to the cabin reveals a mix of leather, carbon and Alcantara materials. Cupra said it also designed the wing dashboard to emphasize a sense of space. Meanwhile, directly ahead of the driver is a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 13-inch infotainment display sits in the middle of the center stack. The latter screen can shift toward the passenger if needed, too.

We'll grab a closer look at the Cupra Tavascan in the metal at the Frankfurt Motor Show next week. And even though there's no chance of seeing this SUV stateside, it's wonderful to see what VW's MEB platform is capable of.