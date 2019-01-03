Cruise and DoorDash are teaming up in San Francisco in 2019

Enlarge Image General Motors

If you like having food delivered to you, but hate having to interact with the delivery driver, then the impersonal future you've always dreamed of may soon be upon you, provided you live in San Francisco.

GM-backed self-driving car startup Cruise announced on Thursday that it's partnering with the delivery app DoorDash to start offering autonomous deliveries as a test program beginning this year.

"Delivery is a significant opportunity for Cruise as we prepare to commercialize our autonomous vehicle technology and transform transportation," said Cruise CEO Dan Ammann, in a statement. "Partnering with DoorDash will provide us with critical learnings as we further our mission to deliver technology that makes people's lives better and more convenient."

Details on the pilot program are a little thin on the ground, but Cruise did state that in addition to restaurant deliveries, grocery deliveries from select stores will be available. We also know that there are plans to expand the program beyond the San Francisco area in the future.