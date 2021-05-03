GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Free2Move may be bringing Citroen's tiny electric Ami to the US

But the catch is that it's only going to be used for car-sharing.

Citroen Ami

Just try to imagine this 28-mph-capable box on US roads.

 Citroen

Citroen's Ami is a weird little car. Actually, in Europe, it's not even considered a car. Instead, it's regarded as a "quadricycle," which means it's subject to different tax and licensing requirements. What's even is that we might be seeing it on American roads -- if you live in Washington, D.C., that is.

According to a report Monday by Car and Driver, ride-hailing and rental company Free2Move is planning on bringing the Ami to our nation's capital to be used in its fleet there. Free2Move also offers car-sharing services in several major European cities and a few places in the U.S., like D.C. and Portland, Oregon.

It's unclear how the company is planning on doing this, given the unlikelihood that the Ami would meet anything resembling a US crash requirement, but it's not without precedent. In Los Angeles, for example, BlueLA runs a by-the-minute electric city car service with Pininfarina-designed Bolloré Bluecars -- also definitely not available for purchase here.

The Citroen Ami is fully electric, with a top speed of 28 mph and a 44-mile range thanks to its 5.5 kilowatt-hour battery pack. I can't say I'd want to try and drive one in D.C. traffic, but maybe Free2Move's customers are braver than I am.

We contacted Free2Move for more information but didn't hear back in time for publication.

Citroen Ami could be the digital age's 2CV

