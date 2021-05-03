Free2Move may be bringing Citroen's tiny electric Ami to the US

Citroen

Citroen's Ami is a weird little car. Actually, in Europe, it's not even considered a car. Instead, it's regarded as a "quadricycle," which means it's subject to different tax and licensing requirements. What's even is that we might be seeing it on American roads -- if you live in Washington, D.C., that is.

According to a report Monday by Car and Driver, ride-hailing and rental company Free2Move is planning on bringing the Ami to our nation's capital to be used in its fleet there. Free2Move also offers car-sharing services in several major European cities and a few places in the U.S., like D.C. and Portland, Oregon.

It's unclear how the company is planning on doing this, given the unlikelihood that the Ami would meet anything resembling a US crash requirement, but it's not without precedent. In Los Angeles, for example, BlueLA runs a by-the-minute electric city car service with Pininfarina-designed Bolloré Bluecars -- also definitely not available for purchase here.

The Citroen Ami is fully electric, with a top speed of 28 mph and a 44-mile range thanks to its 5.5 kilowatt-hour battery pack. I can't say I'd want to try and drive one in D.C. traffic, but maybe Free2Move's customers are braver than I am.

We contacted Free2Move for more information but didn't hear back in time for publication.