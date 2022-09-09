Chrysler Teases Performance-Forward 300 for Detroit Auto Show

Chrysler currently makes two vehicles -- the 300 sedan and the Pacifica minivan. At the 2022 Detroit Auto Show next week, it appears the former will be picking up some extra power as its underlying platform prepares for retirement.

Chrysler has teased what appears to be a performance version of the 300 sedan, which will make its debut on Sept. 13, just ahead of the Detroit Auto Show's media day. The image first appeared in an email from Chrysler, promising "one of the Chrysler Brand's most luxurious and powerful special edition vehicles to date." Chrysler also posted the image on its website, with a filename referencing the 300.

The picture shows an alloy wheel and a red Brembo brake caliper behind it. It doesn't look the same as the six-piston calipers on Dodge's Hellcat models, so it's unlikely that this special-edition 300 will simply shove a Hellcat drivetrain under the body. However, Chrysler has used smaller four-piston Brembo brakes on its SRT8 variant, which the automaker discontinued in 2014.

When it was new, the 300C SRT8 used a 6.4-liter V8 that made 470 horsepower. Since then, that motor has been most often found under the hood of Dodge's Challenger and Charger Scat Pack models, where it makes 485 hp and 475 pound-feet of torque. That seems like the likeliest candidate for the upcoming 300 variant, but we'll know for sure in just a few days.