Don't jam too loud in a Chevy Equinox -- the windows may drop

Cranking your favorite tunes a little too much could result in the windows lowering of their own accord in certain Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs, according to a new technical service bulletin from General Motors. GM Authority first reported on the quirk last Thursday. The bulletin said drivers may notice the windows drop as much as a quarter inch in 2018-2021 model year vehicles.

The problem comes from the power window motor, which may lose its memory function when the driver has loud music playing or the bass booms a little too much, causing vibrations. Drivers may also see an "Open Then Close Driver Window" message displayed in the center gauge cluster.

TSBs are not recalls, and do not pose any immediate safety risks. In this case, a lowered window without the driver noticing it may allow rain or other elements to enter the cabin. An annoyance, for sure, but not a safety risk. However, a TSB does provide instructions for technicians on how to address the problem, should an owner bring in a vehicle with the specific issue. Here, technicians should install foam between the window motor and inner door panel to buffer any vibrations from the speakers. The automaker will notify owners of affected vehicles so they can schedule repairs and fix the problem. Then, you can jam away.