Chevy Corvette Convertible order books are now open

Rejoice, mid-engine Corvette aficionados. Chevrolet is officially taking orders for the 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible.

Roadshow confirmed the news with Chevy, and a representative told us dealers can now take names on the preorder list and turn them into actual orders. Corvette Blogger first reported the news on Thursday.

Dealers that qualify to sell the 2020 Corvette (yes, there are requirements) will be able to fill out their entire allocation with either the coupe or convertible. For example, if a dealer gets the green light to order 20 Corvettes, it can choose all convertibles, all coupes or a mix of the two. Of course, it also depends on what preorder lists look like. We have no clue what interested buyers have asked for.

Production of the Corvette Stingray was supposed to begin late last year, but the UAW-GM strike tossed a wrench in those plans. The strike left some C7-generation Corvette production outstanding, so when Bowling Green, Kentucky, workers returned to the Corvette plant, they finished those cars first. Then the plant shut down for a final round of retooling for the mid-engine sports car.

As for when we'll see the first cars roll off the line, that's still unclear. Previously, a Chevy representative said March "could be" a reasonable date, but still made it sound highly unlikely. April appears to be the date rumored for a solid production start. That's just in time for warm weather across most of the US, if there's any upside to the delay.

When the Corvette Stingray Convertible does arrive, it will come with one notable first: it'll be the first Corvette drop-top to sport a hardtop convertible roof.