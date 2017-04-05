Chevrolet Tahoe RST is a special edition that actually feels special

2:11 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Special editions, even if they're just small aesthetic changes, are hot sellers for Chevrolet, which is why you see so many of them. The Tahoe RST is yet another special edition, but this one brings just a bit more to the table... albeit as an optional upgrade.

RST stands for Rally Sport Truck, but I'm not here to debate taxonomic silliness. The RST is a package that can be applied to both Tahoe and Suburban. If all you want are some bro-truck aesthetics, the base RST will supply that.

Most of the chrome is gone, and in its place is body-color and gloss-black trim. The grille surround and door handles are painted the same color as the car, while the grille, mirror caps, roof rails, window trim and badges are all done up in gloss black. The example I saw was painted white, and it looked great.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

If you pick up the Tahoe RST, you'd be a fool to not opt for the Performance Package. That's where things get properly special. This upgrade adds a 6.2-liter V8, good for 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, as well as GM's new 10-speed automatic. This is the first time that the 6.2 has been installed in the Tahoe, and it's the second Chevrolet application of the 10-speed -- the first being the Camaro ZL1.

The Tahoe RST's Performance Package also adds GM's excellent Magnetic Ride Control. These magnetorheological shocks provide stiffness when necessary, and a properly compliant ride the rest of the time. Why GM hasn't added them to every car in its stable, I'll never know. (Money. The answer is money.)

The actual upgrades don't end there. Both the Tahoe and Suburban RST can be optioned to include Brembo front brakes with massive 16-inch Duralife rotors. If you'd prefer to be loud, both can equip the optional Borla exhaust, which boosts power by another 7 to 10 horsepower at the rear wheels.

Even though the Tahoe RST is capable of a 5.7-second 0-to-60 time, it's still very much a truck-based utility vehicle. Towing capacity maxes out at a solid 8,400 pounds, and it'll still swallow a whole family's worth of road trip material. The RST special edition will be shown off at the 2017 New York Auto Show next week, and it'll go on sale later this year. Pricing is still TBD.