Chevrolet helps bring Lego Batman's ride to life at the Detroit Auto Show

Enlarge Image Photo by Chevrolet

Just when you think the news out of the 2017 Detroit Auto Show is done, Chevrolet rolls out one last world debut surprise in the form of a life-size Lego Batmobile.

Modeled after Batman's Speedwagon from the "The Lego Batman Movie," the 17-foot long Lego Batmobile from Chevrolet features intimidating looks sure to strike fear in the bad guys, and stud shooters ideal for Batman to make his rounds of Gotham City in.

Chevrolet says the Lego Batmobile will be available in 12 different shades of black, and offer the latest cabin connectivity features such as hands-free calling, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a built-in 4G LTE Wi-Fi connection.

No word from Chevy on what's under the hood to supplement the jet thrusters out back, but it's safe to say that the Dark Knight probably prefers something with a healthy dose of horsepower. The supercharged V8 from the Corette Z06 would fit the bill and deliver enough muscle to chase down villains such as Scarecrow, Mr. Freeze, the Riddle, Poison Ivy and the Joker.

Based on an aluminum square tube platform, the Lego Batmobile is built from more than 340,000 Lego bricks, and weighs 1,695.5 pounds. Each tire alone tips the scale at a touch over 100 pounds. Designing the Batmobile took 222 hours, and assembly saw the Lego Master Builders team needing 1,833 hours to complete at their shop in Enfield, Connecticut.

If you can't make it to the Detroit Auto Show to check out the Lego Batmobile in person, you'll be able to see it soon in an upcoming Chevy commercial, and then on the big screen when "The Lego Batman Movie" hits theaters on February 10th.