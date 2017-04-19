Chevrolet FNR-X concept is like a plug-in Camaro on stilts

If the automaker's sacred pony car were to morph into a crossover of sorts, it would probably look a bit like this.

Chevrolet used its stage at the Shanghai Motor Show to introduce the FNR-X concept, which it calls an "all-purpose sports concept vehicle." Basically, it's a crossover, but it rocks an aggressive look that seems to borrow from Chevrolet's stable of sports cars. Dare I say it, I see a good bit of Camaro in that nose.

The interior reminds me a bit of the 'Maro, too. It has a large, hexagonal screen front and center, with a pretty straightforward dash design that has just a bit of pizzazz. Of course, since it's a concept, there are also screens in the center console, near the driver and scattered elsewhere around the interior.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

The FNR-X's look is interesting, sure, but its technological complement is even more intriguing. As we've seen in other concept cars, Chevrolet places the focus on individualization, using an identification system (of some kind... no details there) to determine the user and change vehicle settings to suit.

In order to maximize the efficiency of its plug-in hybrid system, the FNR-X is loaded with active aerodynamics. Shutters in the grille can open or close to deliver more air or divert it around the front end for increased efficiency, a system already prevalent in Chevy's road cars. On top of that, wheel spokes can adjust for reducing drag at high speeds, and the side skirts change position based on vehicle mode.

As you might expect in 2017, there's a good deal of driver-assistance tech in the FNR-X, too. There are optical and ultrasonic sensors littered about the body, providing what Chevrolet calls "highly autonomous" driver assistance, including route suggestions based on road-condition predictions.

It might be a little low on supporting information like explanations of its driver-assistance systems, but overall, the FNR-X concept is a looker that once again reminds us that our inevitable future involves a whole lot of crossovers and batteries.