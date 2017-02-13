Chevrolet Cruze Diesel earns a bonkers 52-mpg highway rating

When Chevrolet unveiled the 2017 Cruze Diesel, it hoped the car would achieve a 50-mpg EPA highway rating. Well, it did, and then some.

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel sedan will achieve 52 mpg on the highway, according to the EPA. It's the highest highway fuel economy of any car that isn't a hybrid or EV. Chevrolet estimates that a full tank can provide up to 702 miles of range with its six-speed manual transmission.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

To the best of my knowledge, the last car to get close to 50 mpg with nothing more than an internal combustion engine was the 1989 Honda Civic CRX HF, which has an EPA-estimated highway fuel economy of 49 mpg.

The number drops a bit when the manual transmission is swapped out in favor of a nine-speed automatic. In that case, the Cruze Diesel achieves a still-commendable 47 mpg on the highway. City fuel economy stands at 30 mpg with the manual, and 31 mpg with the automatic, which is on par with or barely above the gas sedan. The hatchback has not yet received EPA-estimated fuel economy figures.

Chevrolet's Cruze Diesel gets its thrift from a 1.6-liter, turbocharged diesel I4 that's good for 137 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. Like many other Chevrolet products, it comes available with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Its starting price is $23,795, which doesn't include destination.

The automaker still won't give a firm on-sale date for the Cruze Diesel, but since it's a 2017 model, it should be arriving in the next few months. The hatch variant will follow later this year as a 2018 model.