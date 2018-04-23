Watch the 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 hit its 212-mph top speed on track

If you happen to own an airport, there's a chance you might be able to test the top speed of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. But if you don't -- and let's be honest, you probably don't -- you can rest easy knowing Chevrolet did it for you.

Chevrolet's latest video drops you inside a Corvette ZR1 as it undergoes top-speed testing at a test track in Papenburg, Germany. Over its two runs on the banked oval, it achieved an average top speed of 212 mph. The top-speed run happens once in each direction, to account for variations in wind.

The ZR1 achieved 214 mph in one direction, but it only hit 210 going the other way, so the two runs were averaged out to the 212 mph Chevrolet uses as the official figure.

It's no less impressive when you take the ZR1's other specs into account. Its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 puts out 755 horsepower and will bring this rear-drive sports car to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. And you'll have to pay to play, with a starting price of $122,095, which includes a $2,100 gas-guzzler tax.

