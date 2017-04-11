Chevrolet Corvette celebrates 65 years with lots of carbon fiber

If there's one thing Chevrolet likes to do with the Corvette, it's to rollout special edition packages every now and then. The latest comes in the form of the Carbon 65 Edition for the 2018 model year, which celebrates the American sports car's 65th anniversary.

Just 650 number cars will be offered with the Carbon 65 Edition package for the 460-horsepower Grand Sport and 650-horsepower Z06 Corvettes in both coupe and convertible bodies.

Carbon Edition cars will be recognizable thanks to exposed carbon fiber design elements such as a new rear spoiler, quarter ducts, ground effects, hood section and roof. In addition, the cars will wear a special Ceramic Matrix Grey paint job, unique fender and door graphic, Carbon Flash badges, blue brake calipers and ride on black wheels.

The cabin features Jet Black suede with blue accent stitching. It also receives other special touches including a carbon fiber steering wheel rim along with interior trim, Competition Sport seats and Carbon 65 Edition sill plates.

Availability of the $15,000 Corvette Carbon 65 Edition package will begin this summer.