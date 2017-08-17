Just as Ford put the latest Raptor through its paces in the grueling world of off-road racing, so too is Chevrolet. The new Colorado ZR2, Chevy's rough and tumble four-wheel drive truck, is set to compete in Best in the Desert's off-road race from Las Vegas to Reno.

Besides sanctioning body-mandated safety equipment like a full roll cage and racing seats with five-point harnesses, the ZR2 will also sport a modified version of the Multimatic shocks, a 44-gallon fuel tank, racing lights, a GPS system and a two-way radio. The race ZR2 is also sporting BF Goodrich Mud Terrain tires instead of the stock Goodyear Duratracs, although in the photos it looks like the wheels remain stock. The truck retains the ZR2's stock 3.6-liter V6 gasoline engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.

Chevrolet

The ZR2 will be driven by Chad Hall of Hall Racing and will be entered in class 7300, which comprises stock production midsize pickups and SUVs. Chevy hopes its racing program will not only prove the durability of the Colorado, but will also point towards a series of potential aftermarket parts for Chevrolet Performance.

Chevrolet

Vegas to Reno is known as the longest off-road race in the country. More than 350 teams are expected to take the green flag just north of Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m. to race over 550 miles of Nevadan silt, rocks, dry lake beds and whoops. There should be plenty of opportunity for Hall to use the ZR2's four-wheel drive system and front and rear differential lockers.

You can learn more about the Vegas to Reno race at Best in the Desert's website.