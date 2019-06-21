A Ford Mustang EV will debut at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Enlarge Image Charge Cars

A battery-electric Ford will make its official debut at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. But it's not a creation from Ford -- its Mustang-themed electric crossover isn't ready for prime time just yet. Instead, it's coming from the British startup Charge Cars, and it looks pretty damn righteous.

Charge Cars will debut its fully electric Ford Mustang at the Festival of Speed in Britain in early July. Sadly, it doesn't appear that this electric Mustang, which doesn't have a clever nickname, will actually make a run up Lord March's driveway as part of the Festival's hillclimb event. Rather, it will be only display in Michelin's Supercar Paddock, but that's also a pretty good place to be.

Charge Cars starts its creation with officially licensed 1960s-era Mustang shells. It then adds EV components from a company named Arrival. The result puts down some impressive numbers. 60 miles per hour reportedly arrives in under 4 seconds, and it'll top out around 149 mph. It has all-wheel drive with independent wheel control, and the electric motors put out about 885 pound-feet of torque. Its 64-kWh battery provides a range around 200 miles, and it can accept 50-kW DC fast charging.

The resulting body looks pretty close to one of the most well-known Mustangs, Eleanor from Gone in Sixty Seconds. Charge Cars hasn't put out any pictures of the interior yet, so we're not sure what to expect, but given the level of attention to the exterior, we wouldn't be surprised if it was a pleasant place to hang out.

Then again, for what the company is charging, it had better be nice. Each electric Mustang will command no less than £300,000 (about $380,000), which is less than one would spend on, say, a restomodded Gunther Werks 993, but it's still a pretty penny. It'll be pretty exclusive, though, with only 499 being built for well-off customers.

