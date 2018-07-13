Roadshow

Live from the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Coming to you from from one of the greatest car events in the world, this week the Carfection team spent some time surrounded by some of the most rare and exotic cars on the planet at the legendary Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Drew Stearne

This week, Alex Goy joins Drew at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to talk about what the show means to them and some of the highlights you can expect to see if you can get there this weekend. 

Carfection: FtLoC Podcast, Ep. 5

Subscribe to the audio podcast: CNET RSS | iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn Radio | FeedBurnerYouTube

