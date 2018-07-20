A conversation with Mr. Cobra

Only the late great Caroll Shelby himself would know more about AC Cobras than Lynn Park. Carfection spoke to him at his home, surrounded by dozens of the cars that he has been obsessed with for over 50 years. Sit back, relax and listen to how Lynn Park became known as Mr. Cobra.

