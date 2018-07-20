Roadshow

A conversation with Mr. Cobra

In a special episode of the Carfection podcast, we talk to the fascinating Lynn Park, aka Mr. Cobra, to talk about the car that's been the center of his world for more than 50 years.

Only the late great Caroll Shelby himself would know more about AC Cobras than Lynn Park. Carfection spoke to him at his home, surrounded by dozens of the cars that he has been obsessed with for over 50 years. Sit back, relax and listen to how Lynn Park became known as Mr. Cobra. 

Carfection: Ftloc Podcast, Ep. 6

