Car Window Tint 101

Tinted windows are sort of a de facto thing today. Drive down the street and count how many car's don't have them. I'll wait.

But getting your windows tinted correctly is not trivial. A bad tint job is a nightmare on two levels: First, it looks bad, all bubbling and lifting. Second, its really hard (and messy) to remove window tint to do it again, involving a tedious combination of water, steam, and razor blade scraping.

To get a great window tint job look for these attributes at the tint shop you choose. (And don't do it yourself; This is one of the last things on a car that is still an art.)