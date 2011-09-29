Auto Tech

Car Tech Live 235: Good old boys in an F-150 (podcast)

On this week's show, OnStar decides not to be nosy, BMW's M5 makes some noise, and we get our truck on.

Now Playing: Watch this: Car Tech Live 235: Good old boys in an F-150
56:20

Podcast



EPISODE 235

 SHOW NOTES

OnStar reverses snooping policy

BMW officially rebrands itself as Ultimate Poser Car

M-B gets a 4-cyl in the U.S.

Artist renders next-gen Toyota Supra concept

Nissan building GT-R based 'Super Juke' (rumor)

