Cadillac XT4 will debut in March

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Cadillac will finally give the crossover-hungry US another entry in the premium compact segment. The XT4 -- which slots below the XT5 -- will officially debut in March during the New York Auto Show.

That's a smart move, since Cadillac's sedan-heavy lineup isn't currently doing the automaker any favors. According to Automotive News, Cadillac sales fell 8 percent in 2017. Meanwhile, compact luxury crossover sales rose 5.6 percent to 379,711 units, making it one of the largest vehicle segments in the US. The XT4 will compete in the heart of that segment. Win-win.

Official XT4 details are currently unavailable, but we don't expect it to stray too far from the successful formula offered by other luxury competitors. Expect turbocharged four-cylinder power, a choice of front- or all-wheel drive, and a starting price in the low-$30,000 range.

The XT4 is the first of a series of new vehicle launches Cadillac is planning through 2020. A large, three-row crossover is expected to follow, competing with the likes of Audi's Q7 and Volvo's XC90. Of course, Cadillac won't completely give up on sedans, and an Audi A3-sized four-door, probably called the CT4, is also in the pipeline.

We'll have the full smattering of XT4 details when it takes the stage in New York City next month.