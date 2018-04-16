Cadillac offering $10,000 in Escalade discounts to fight Navigator

The 2018 Lincoln Navigator is a hell of a luxury SUV, and it's brand spanking new. Its primary rival, the Cadillac Escalade, is entering its fourth year on the same body. So how is Cadillac going to keep owners from jumping ship? Money, and a good chunk of it.

Cadillac is offering $10,000 discounts for some current customers in an effort to keep sales going amid some very strong competition, Bloomberg reports. The discount applies to lessees of 2016 Escalades -- people who bought instead of leased one will have to make do with just $7,500 on the hood of a 2018 Escalade.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The new Navigator has done wonders for its monthly sales. According to Good Car Bad Car, Lincoln is selling between 1,000 and 1,700 Navigators per month in 2018, nearly doubling its monthly sales from a year ago. The numbers are still stronger on Cadillac's side, but only by a couple hundred units at most. The gap is narrowing, and Cadillac is clearly paying attention.

People aren't just buying more Navigators, either -- they're buying more expensive ones. According to Bloomberg's report, the average transaction price for a Navi has risen more than $25,000 in the last year to $82,500. Even Lincoln's new Black Label trim, which can cost more than $100,000, isn't sticking around showrooms for long. In February, Lincoln announced it was trying to boost production by 25 percent to meet this increased demand.

The new Navigator is a contender right out of the gates. With a commanding new look outside and a cabin that's equally striking, it's quite the looker. But it's also loaded with a 4G LE Wi-Fi hotspot, six USB ports, 30-way adjustable seats and all sorts of cutting-edge tech that high-end buyers can dig.

Cadillac hasn't let the Escalade rest on its laurels since 2015. The 2018 model carries some small updates, including a new 10-speed automatic transmission and an adaptive cruise control system that can handle stopping and starting. A new version is probably on the way, but not for a couple years still.