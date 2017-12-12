Cadillac CTS V-Sport gets fancy new Morello Red interior package

Mark Twain once said that the Cadillac CTS V-Sport was "A fine automobile, spoilt by a boring black interior." (Don't look that up.)

Clearly, the folks at GM are out to prove fake Mr. Clemens wrong, though, because the already handsome 2018 CTS V-Sport will now be offered with a new interior package known as "Morello Red."

Enlarge Image Cadillac

In addition to the expected reddening of the door panels and armrests, those who opt for this package will receive the big brother CTS-V's spectacular multi-adjustable Recaro sport seats, a sueded microfiber steering wheel and shift knob and Morello carbon-fiber inserts. Think that's all? Think again, because a black chrome grille, gloss black side window trim and a V-Sport base spoiler are all included, too.

How much is Cadillac asking for all this sueded, carbon-fiber sporting opulence? The answer is $4,000, so kind of a lot. All jokes aside, it is a desirable upgrade that helps the CTS V-Sport's interior live up to the promise of its elegant exterior styling and generally pleasant, if not overly sporty road manners.

Our own Andrew Krok drove the 2017.5 CTS V-Sport earlier this year and found it to be a bargain, particularly when compared to its European rivals and had high praise for the (mercifully) redesigned Cue infotainment system.

The Morello Red package is currently live on Cadillac's CTS configurator.