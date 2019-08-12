Bugatti’s awestruck test driver has us dreaming of Monterey glory

Strange things are afoot in Molsheim, Bugatti's home base in France.

We were sent the above video not too long ago. In it, Bugatti test driver Loris Bicocchi appears to be impressed with... well, something. We're not entirely sure what, as he doesn't say much. The only full sentence he gets out is, "I really never expected one day, it would be centodieci."

There's a lot to unpack here, and while we have no idea what the heck is going on, we do have access to Google Translate. After taking a few guesses at the word, it appears Bicocchi is saying the Italian word for the number 110. Considering Bugatti is in the midst of celebrating its 110th anniversary, there's a chance it could be a nothing burger.

Yet, at the same time, we're also pretty good at speculation. Certainly, you've seen any number of rumors floating around that Bugatti has something special in store for this year's Monterey Car Week festivities since last year it introduced the wild Divo at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering event in Monterey. Considering a high-end studio light can be seen in the background of the video, those rumors suddenly grew some legs, I'd say.

Some of those rumors point to that debut being a modern interpretation of its first hypercar of sorts, the Bugatti EB110. While Bugatti flat-out refuses to acknowledge anything about its future plans, a quick trip to the automaker's media site shows that the company has certainly been hyping the EB110 an awful lot as of late. With a solid contingent of Roadshow headed yonder way later this week, we'll bring you the latest developments as they happen.