Bugatti debuts Chiron Noire range, an even more exclusive hypercar

In case Bugatti's Chiron isn't rare enough, the automaker is introducing a special version of this ultraexotic machine. The new Noire model will be offered in two different flavors, the Chiron Noire Elegance and the Chiron Noire Sportive.

This range of super-limited-edition Chirons is inspired by the brand's legendary Type 57 SC Atlantic, of which only four were produced in the late 1930s. As you might expect, both of these models are inky black and fitted with unique trimmings.

The Elegance version's body is made of exposed carbon fiber. Its grille has been tweaked and the famous Bugatti emblem is rendered in solid silver, finished with enamel in -- you guessed it -- black.

Special wheels are fitted to this car, which wrap around unique, black-finished brake calipers. Providing a tiny sliver of contrast, the C-shaped Bugatti signature line is milled from solid metal, curving up from the rocker-panel trim, running along the roofline and then paralleling the A-pillars as it drops down to the hood.

The side-view mirror housings and engine covers on Elegance models are also trimmed in black carbon fiber and aluminum. Noire inscriptions adorn the body ahead of this car's aft wheels as well as underneath the rear wing.

Not surprisingly, the interior of this Chiron has been blacked out. Dressing things up, a carbon badge is inlaid on the center armrest, while Noire is emblazoned on the door sills and embroidered on the headrests.

Like the Elegance model, Bugatti's Chiron Noire Sportive variant is dressed in black. Of course, the requisite signature line, wheels, front spoiler and grille all receive a similar treatment; ditto for the engine cover and quad tailpipe finishers, which cap off the car's titanium exhaust system.

Inside, there's even more black. Noire inscriptions on the inlays and the headrest stitching are all rendered in this darkest of hues, as is the cabin's aluminum trim. Elements like various switches and knobs, door handles, the steering wheel and other components are matte black as well.

One place where no upgrades were made -- or required -- was under the hood. Both the Elegance and Sportive models feature a familiar 8.0-liter W16 engine that's rated at 1,500 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. Aided and abetted by a seven-ratio, dual-clutch automatic transmission, this powerplant can rocket the Chiron from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in roughly 2.4 seconds.

Production of these special Noire versions of the Bugatti Chiron is limited to just 20 units. Pricing starts at around 3 million euro, 100,000 more than the Sport model. In 'Murican monies, that's about 3.3 million bucks. Delivers are expected to commence in the second quarter of 2020.