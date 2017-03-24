Join us for a quick tour of the Bugatti Chiron's surprisingly techy interior

Yeah, we can't afford one either, but live vicariously with us at least for a few minutes as we walk you through the amazing inside of the Bugatti Chiron.

Okay, so a top speed in excess of 260 miles per hour is quite impressive, as is an output of nearly 1,500 horsepower from an 8.0-liter W16 engine. But, believe it or not, the interior of the Bugatti Chiron is every bit as special. Don't believe me? How about this: Bugatti has fitted the Chiron with tweeters made of diamonds. Yes, real diamonds. Check out the attached video (or click here if you'd rather) for a run-through of some of the other amazing details of this imposing interior.

