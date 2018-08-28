The Bugatti Chiron is more than just fast

The Bugatti Chiron has nothing to prove in terms of straight-line speed. Since its launch last year, the internet has been flooded with videos of those lucky enough to get a ride in the 1,500-horsepower beast, virtually all of them showing the driver trying to get close to the car's potential maximum acceleration, hitting 60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds.

Now Playing: Watch this: Find out what the Bugatti Chiron is like to really drive

As remarkable as that is -- and indeed, it certainly is -- there are cars that cost a tenth as much that can accelerate just as quickly. What truly sets the performance of the Chiron apart from anything else out on the road is its ability to pair preposterous acceleration and autobahn-destroying speed with the balanced handling of a much smaller sports car.

The Handling mode, selected with the expertly crafted dial on the steering wheel, stiffens the suspensions and adds extra angle to the huge rear wing. With it engaged, the Chiron is in full attack mode, ready to truly show you what it's made of.

At 4,400 pounds, the Chiron has no right to tackle tight twisty roads with a delicate touch. By all rights, its sheer power should make the French hypercar fit for little else that drag races and high-speed runs. But the dedication and meticulous attention to detail that the Bugatti engineers have put in place makes the handling every bit as exquisite as the craftsmanship of the leather and metal work of there interior.

Carfection recently went to Molsheim in Eastern France to revisit the Chiron, and had the privilege of being escorted by racing legend Andy Wallace. Wallace is no stranger to speed, having made the top-speed run in such road cars as the McLaren F1, as well as having an illustrious endurance racing career under his belt, including four wins at Le Mans. He is also one of the most knowledgeable people on the topic of the Chiron, so enjoy the video above where he breaks down how the Bugatti does what it does.