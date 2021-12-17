BrightDrop delivers first 5 electric vans to FedEx

BrightDrop

Did you know that General Motors' BrightDrop EV600 is the fastest-built vehicle in the company's history? That's right, it went from concept to production in record time, and now, GM announced Friday, the first examples have been delivered to FedEx.

This news comes not long after BrightDrop announced its first dealership, so it would seem that the EV600's incubation period isn't the only thing on an accelerated timetable. These first five vehicles are just the start of a planned initial order of 500 vehicles for FedEx, with the goal of reducing the company's considerable carbon footprint.

"The delivery of the first BrightDrop EV600s is a historic moment, born out of a spirit of collaboration between two leading American companies," Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer for FedEx, said in a statement. "At FedEx, transforming our pickup and delivery fleet to electric vehicles is integral to achieving our ambitious sustainability goals announced earlier this year. This collaborative effort shows how businesses can take action to help usher in a lower-emissions future for all."

FedEx has also ordered up some of BrightDrop's EP1 self-propelled electric pallets, which should make things easier on its drivers as e-commerce purchases continue to drive demand for faster shipping.