2020 BMW X6 heads to Frankfurt with wild Vantablack paint job

When an automaker wants to tease a new vehicle, it'll usually wrap the car in camouflage, which obscures its most interesting details, leaving consumers (ideally) champing at the bit for more. For the Frankfurt Motor Show and the release of the third-generation BMW X6, the German automaker took a slightly different approach.

BMW this week unveiled a third generation X6 covered in Vantablack. Consider this the last major teaser before the chopped-roof utility vehicle makes its debut at Frankfurt in two weeks' time. While nearly every corner of the car is obscured, it's pretty easy to make out the roofline and the grille, the latter of which is illuminated because that's the world we live in now.

If you're not familiar with Vantablack, it's the creation of Surrey NanoSystems. This vehicle was covered in the Vantablack VBx2 spray-on coating, which is used for architectural and scientific applications. It reflects just 1% of the light sent its way, removing an item's three-dimensional appearance and making a person feel like they're staring into a black hole. It achieves this reflectivity by using carbon nanotubes in vertical alignment, which absorbs nearly all light, converting it to heat. And it works -- I can't see a damn thing in this photo, save for some tiny angles along the bottom of the bumper.

It's reasonable to expect that most of the new X5's improvements will be present in its sibling, even though BMW hasn't confirmed any specs just yet. It'll likely be available with I6 and V8 gas powertrains, and a plug-in hybrid could sneak its way in there, too. Like previous generations, it wouldn't be obscene to expect a hi-po X6 M variant in the future, but that one is likely a year away at the earliest.

We won't have to wait very long for the X6, even though it won't be made available for purchase in Vantablack. There will undoubtedly be some traditionally-painted models at the auto show. After its debut in Frankfurt, BMW intends to shove the SUV into showrooms in November, seeing as how its X5 sibling has been on sale for some time now. Like its predecessors, the third-generation X6 will be built at BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.