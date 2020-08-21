BMW is recalling certain motorcycles for leaky front brake calipers

BMW

BMW is recalling certain motorcycles for potentially faulty front brake calipers. It's been found that these critical components can leak when a bike is parked, which can lead to a dangerous loss in stopping power if the fluid reservoir gets depleted. A stop-sale has been issued for new models as well.

This call-back applies to a range of different motorcycles including the R 1250 GS, R 1250 GS Adventure, R 1250 RT, S 1000 RR and the S 1000 XR. All affected vehicles are from the 2019 and 2020 model years and were produced from August 2018 to February of this year.

If you own an applicable motorcycle, BMW will contact you about this recall. Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace any faulty components with an updated design for free. This action is expected to begin on Oct.6.

Owners with questions about this recall can contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. They may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236.