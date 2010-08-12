BMW greenlights the Gran Coupe

BMW

The competition for the luxury coupe-style sedan market just got a little thicker, as BMW gave its Gran Coupe concept the nod.

The sedan will go head-to-head with other four-door vehicles with coupe styling, such as the Mercedes CLS, Audi's upcoming A7, and the Porsche Panamera, according to AutoWeek. The Gran Coupe, which is slated for production in 2012, will use the same power train as the 5, 6, and 7 series, which opens the door to a hybrid option. However, that has yet to be confirmed.

BMW

BMW

(Source: AutoWeek)