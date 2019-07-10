When BMW introduced the four-door 8 Series Gran Coupe, one trim level appeared that wasn't present on the 8 Series' two-door variants -- the 840i, powered by an inline-six gas engine. Many figured that BMW would just announce other 840i variants at a later date, and what do you know, today is that later date.
BMW on Wednesday announced two new trim levels for the BMW 8 Series Coupe and Convertible, 840i and 840i xDrive. Both receive their power from a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six gas engine, which produces 335 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 840i Coupe will reach 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds, while 840i xDrive Coupes will do the same sprint in 4.4 seconds. The convertibles are a few tenths slower. When wearing all-season tires, the top speed is limited to 130 mph, but summer tires will extend that to 155 mph.
The 840i models lose only a bit of the aggression found on the sportier M850i and M8 variants. It's still a stunning coupe, with standard LED headlights and curves galore. The straight-six Bimmers wear two trapezoidal exhaust tips out back to help differentiate models. The convertible rocks a fabric soft top that can raise and lower in 15 seconds at speeds up to 30 mph. 840i xDrive models receive standard rear-wheel steering, but that's optional on the RWD 840i, which makes up for it by offering an M Sport differential that can't be had on the AWD variants.
There's plenty of kit inside still, despite the 840i models technically being a tier below their siblings. Keyless access, ambient lighting, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display, automatic emergency braking and BMW's latest iDrive infotainment system are all standard. Safety-minded folks can opt for a bevy of active and passive safety systems including active lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.
Production for the 840i and 840i xDrive commences in July, same as all other 8 Series variants, with the cars going on sale in September. The 840i Coupe starts at $88,895 including destination, while the 840i xDrive Coupe brings the price up to $91,795. Dropping the top costs even more, with the 840i Convertible commanding $98,395 and the 840i xDrive Convertible at $101,295.
