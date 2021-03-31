Best screwdriver sets for 2021

Don't be that person who doesn't have the right tool for the job. If you've got to remove a Torx-head bolt and all you have on hand are Phillips-head screwdrivers you're pretty much stuck. Likewise, if you're putting something together that uses Allen bolts, a flat-blade screwdriver is going to be of zero value. It's like trying to eat soup with a fork.

As always, having the right tool for the job makes life much easier. And the good news is, unlike wrenches or tool sets, having a vast array of screwdrivers on hand is eminently affordable. You can get a great set of these tools for the price of a chicken Caesar salad. Do I have your attention now or are you still thinking about food? Here are some great screwdriver sets you should consider adding to your toolbox. These recommendations are based on personal experience as well as real-world customer reviews.

And make sure to read on after the list to arm yourself with more information about screwdrivers, so you're in the know when shopping for the perfect set for your garage.

Craftsman For general-purpose work like putting furniture together, fixing a broken light switch or repairing something on a vehicle, this set of Craftsman screwdrivers is just about perfect. For maximum versatility, it comes with an impressive 25 tools including a range of slotted- and Phillips-head screwdrivers as well as a smattering of Torx offerings. You also get some small screwdrivers, which are perfect for working on electronics, and even a handful of picks and scrapers, tools that are always handy to have. With ergonomically designed handles, alloy-steel blades and a lifetime warranty, these tools are easy to recommend, especially at the price. But perhaps best of all, this Craftsman set of screwdrivers has an amazing rating, 4.9 stars out of 5 after more than 1,400 customer reviews.

Tekton Alright, if you want the best of the best, look no further than this lovely set of screwdrivers from Tekton. Yeah, this screwdriver kit isn't cheap, checking out for a brow-furrowing $250, but the good news is it comes with practically everything you could need, a whopping 63 individual tools. This includes a range of Torx, Phillips and slotted drivers. It also comes with Allen keys and nut drivers in both metric and imperial sizes. With ergonomic handles for a comfortable grip, easy-to-read markings and alloy-steel blades, they're comfortable to use and all built to last. They're even made in the USA. How cool is that?

Amartisan Are you familiar with Torx screwdrivers? They're those six-pointed ones that look kind of like an asterisk. They are a great design, one that better resists stripping out than Phillips- and flat-head screws, even when excessive torque is applied. But if you don't have the appropriate driver to remove or install them, you're pretty much out of luck. Having a nice set of Torx-head screwdrivers in your toolbox can be a lifesaver. This 12-piece set from Amartisan it's a perfect addition to your collection, and it's priced to sell at just about 20 bucks. That outlay gets you a dozen Torx-head screwdrivers in sizes ranging from T-5 to T-10 on the small end and T-15, T-20, T-25, T-27, T-30 and T-40 on the large end. Customers seem to be pleased with these tools, which have a 4.6-star rating on Amazon after nearly 1,800 reviews.

DeWalt This DeWalt screwdriver set is super versatile. It comes with a range of different drive ends including slotted, Phillips, hex and square. But making these tools much friendlier to use is the included ratcheting T-handle, which allows you to easily install or remove a range of fasteners lickety-split. This set comes with a nifty carrying case and includes 31 individual pieces. Not too shabby for just about $30, oh, and it also includes a lifetime warranty.

JOYSEA If you absolutely must have the right screwdriver for the job, this set is the one to buy. It includes a whopping 100 pieces, with Phillips screwdriver, slotted screwdriver, Torx screwdriver, hex screwdriver and square-drive screwdriver bits, something for nearly every application. It also comes with a handy set of nut drivers for added versatility. The included screwdriver ends all feature a magnetic tip on them so you're less likely to drop any fasteners you're trying to install, and the handles feature non-slip rubber for comfort. This screwdriver set is great to have in the garage for automotive work or around the house for helping with common repairs. Heck, at just $35 you can afford to have a set in both places.

Wera If you want to keep a smattering of screwdrivers on hand but don't have a lot of space, this 17-piece multibit driver bit set from Wera is the one to get. It includes a range of Phillips and Torx bits as well as a convenient drive handle. But that's not all! You also get a roll-up pouch, so everything stays neatly organized. This is a great screwdriver set to keep in the trunk of your car, in the kitchen junk drawer or even in your RV or motorhome. It's light in weight and takes up next to no space. German engineering and a lifetime warranty are additional feathers in its proverbial cap. Also, this product boasts of a 4.9-star rating after nearly 1,000 customer reviews. How can you go wrong for just $53?

Wiha This is the screwdriver set you need if precision counts. These Wiha screwdrivers may be small, but they're mighty. Intended for light-duty jobs such as electronics repair or computer work, they're of super-high quality and are made in Germany, so you know they're good. Priced at around $25, this set comes with seven mini screwdrivers, a mix of slotted- and Phillips-head units, which is good for most applications. With chrome-vanadium-molybdenum steel they're built to last. These drivers also feature rotating caps for greater control and convenience, plus their handles are gently tapered for more rapid rotation, which helps you get things done quicker.

Cremax Why do you need magnetized screwdrivers? This superfluous-sounding feature is actually super handy because it helps you hold the fastener you're trying to install, which means you're less likely to drop it or lose it. (Just ask me how frustrating this can be.) One of the best magnetic screwdriver sets you can buy today is this 57-piece honey. What makes it so good? Well, it includes a broad selection of Phillips, slotted and Torx drivers as well as 40 interchangeable bits. Basically, this screwdriver kit offers a little of everything. The screwdrivers themselves are constructed of stainless steel and feature ergonomically designed handles. You also get a handy-dandy carrying case and an excellent 4.8-star rating after more than 1,500 customer reviews. If you need to fill out your toolbox, these drivers are tough to beat.

Kaisi If you're looking to repair or maintain electronic devices or other small items, this screwdriver set from Kaisi is what you need. With some 126 pieces and a price tag of just $20, it's an incredible value. What do you get for that modest outlay? Well, how about a dizzying array of bits, from slotted and Phillips head to Torx, Gamebit, triangle and square bits, to name a few. This screwdriver kit also includes a suction cup, a pair of fine-point tweezers for wrangling tiny fasteners and much more. Despite the low price, this kit offers a lifetime warranty and is held in high esteem by customers. After nearly 4,000 real-world reviews it's earned an impressive 4.6-star rating.

Wiha Yeah, at $318 this Wiha screwdriver set is far from cheap, but it's premium and comes with loads of different drivers. For automotive work or repairing appliances or electronics, it's the Cadillac of screwdriver sets. No, scratch that, it's better; it's the Rolls-Royce of screwdriver sets. With 51 pieces, it includes Phillips, Torx, slotted and hex screwdrivers in both metric and imperial sizes. Those drivers also feature tapered handles for quicker screw installation or removal, and there are rotating tops for added convenience. These made-in-Germany screwdrivers are built well enough to be a family heirloom and come with their own carrying case to keep everything neat and organized.

Comparison of the best screwdriver sets for 2021

Product Price Piece Count Features Best heavy-duty screwdriver set Craftsman CMHT65046 $34 25 Highly rated, lifetime warranty, includes Phillips, slotted and Torx Best overall screwdriver set Tekton DRV49002 $250 63 Includes a variety of screwdrivers, ergonomic handles, high quality, made in the USA Best Torx screwdriver set Amartisan AM912 $23 12 Includes a good selection of Torx screwdrivers, affordable price, highly rated Best ratcheting t-handle screwdriver set DeWalt DWHT70265 $30 31 Ratcheting handle, carrying case included, lifetime warranty Best multibit screwdriver set Joysea 100-piece screwdriver set $36 100 Includes loads of driver bits and a storage tray, magnetic tips, rubber grips Best compact screwdriver set Wera 5059295001 KK 60 $53 17 Compact dimensions, German engineering, highly rated Best precision screwdriver set Wiha 26197 $25 7 High quality, made in Germany, tapered handles, rotating caps Best magnetic screwdriver set Cremax CM-TH010 $36 57 Includes 40 interchangeable bits and a carrying case, magnetic tips, highly rated Best electronics repair screwdriver set Kaisi 126-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set $20 126 Tons of different screwdriver tips, great for electronics repair, kit includes other tools Best screwdriver set if money is no object Wiha 92191 $329 51 Top quality, made in Germany, includes metric and imperial sizes, tapered handles, rotating caps

Things to know about screwdrivers

Screwdrivers come in many shapes and sizes, from heavy-duty ones you might use to fix a class 8 truck to tiny ones designed for repairing computers. It's important to have the correct screwdriver for the task at hand, otherwise you're going to frustrate yourself, or worse, not get the job done.

Torx-head fasteners are fairly common. If you encounter them and you don't have the appropriate bit or screwdriver, don't attempt to use a Phillips-head driver. This might work in an emergency, but the risk of damaging the tool or stripping the fastener is too great, so try to avoid this.

You don't have to spend a fortune to get some great screwdrivers. The majority of the sets highlighted above cost less than $40, and they all include many tools, so it's not like you're dropping two Andrew Jacksons on just one flathead screwdriver or one mini screwdriver. This is a great way to fill up your toolbox without breaking the bank.

Screwdrivers with magnetic tips can be super handy. If you're trying to install a screw in an electrical box in the ceiling behind your refrigerator, a screwdriver that can hold onto that fastener as you snake it into the hole can be a godsend.

Many screwdrivers offered by popular brands like Craftsman, DeWalt and Wiha come with lifetime warranties. Generally, their products are well made and built to last, but if for some reason you end up damaging one, those companies should replace them free of charge.

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

Screw this



The humble screwdriver is a tremendous asset. Make sure you have a good selection of these indispensable items in your toolbox. Keep some in the garage for automotive repairs, stash a few in the kitchen junk drawer so they're easy to reach when you go to hang a picture or replace an out-of-order light switch, heck, keep a set in your vehicle or camper for roadside repairs. Remember, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Happy screwing!