Best Prime Day car maintenance and accessory deals

For most of us, the fun part of owning a car comes from driving it. For some that means the act of driving itself, for others, it's the freedom to go wherever you want. The less fun part comes when it's time to maintain or clean our cars. Luckily, technology has made this easier, whether it's diagnosing a check engine light or pumping up a flat tire, there's an easier solution now than ever before and thanks to some sweet Amazon Prime Day deals, those solutions are cheaper than normal.

Here are our favorite car maintenance and accessory deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021. Keep checking back throughout the next couple of days for other slick deals as they go live.

NOCO NOCO is no stranger to Roadshow's best car battery chargers list and as luck would have it a variety of its battery charger and jumper starter models are on discount for Prime Day.

Chemical Guys We're big fans of Chemical Guys products around these parts. If you need proof, just look at all our car care product best lists. You'd be hard pressed to find one that doesn't include a Chemical Guys item on it. And it's a great time to stock up on some car detailing supplies with a ton of Chemical Guys car wash kits and detailing equipment on discount during Prime Day.

DeWalt DeWalt fans will want to take advantage of the Prime Day with discounts of up to 30% on things such as mechanics tool sets, LED work lights, impact socket sets and angle grinders.

GoPro If you've been holding off on picking up a new GoPro to record track day footage, now would be a good time to pull the trigger with this Hero8 Bundle available at a 44% discount. It includes the camera, two batteries, a 32GB SD card, short tripod and head strap. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with a suction cup mount to get exterior car shots, so remember to pick up one of those, too.

Craftsman Some enticing Craftsman garage goodies are on special for Prime Day including a great pancake air compressor set (which can also be found on our best air compressors list), rolling workbench, 102-piece mechanics' tool kit and heat gun.

Aslam Old, streaking windshield wipers are terrible. If your ride is rocking tired wipers check the Prime Day deal for Aslam Windshield wipers. They are highly rated with a 4.6 rating out of 5 based off more than 6,000 user reviews and available at of discount of up to 50% depending on size. Included with the blades is an addition set of inserts meaning you essentially are getting two sets of wipers here.

Five Bananas Tired of wrestling with a C-clamp when compressing brake caliper pistons? If so, the Five Bananas Brake Caliper Press Tool will make that chore during a brake job substantially easier. A center ratchet screw distributes even force across the push boards to properly compress pistons without causing damage. It's a slick, Roadshow-approved tool that can be had during Prime Day at a healthy discount.

Gooloo A range of Gooloo portable jump starters and power packs is on special during Prime Day ranging from 1200-amp units to 4000-amp versions for those who may need to get a big truck cranking.

Black & Decker A handful of Black & Decker's 20V Max cordless drill kits and various yard tools when you must do some work outside of the garage are on special for Prime Day.