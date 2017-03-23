Best hybrid cars

One of the most interesting drivetrain developments of recent times, hybrids turn wasted kinetic energy into electricity and use it to help drive cars. Hybrid technology can be applied to any type of car, and the best show the most significant fuel economy improvements over a similar gasoline-only car. As a complement to the high-tech hybrid drivetrain, these cars also carry the latest cabin electronics and driver assist features.

Chevrolet Volt



Not a quantum leap, but a big step forward. The new Volt really impresses. Toyota Prius



The 2016 Toyota Prius is the most fuel efficient car without a plug, but it's also surprisingly easy to live with, thanks to its spacious comfortable cabin and an assortment of smart tech amenities. BMW 330e



The 2017 BMW 330e gives a taste of electric driving, with its associated efficiency, in a competent sport sedan, but its multiple combinations of drive modes will really appeal to number nerds. Ford Fusion Hybrid



The 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid makes many small, but positive changes that make this already competent midsize hybrid yet easier to recommend. Toyota Camry Hybrid



The 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid makes a solid midsize sedan choice for its fuel economy and power, but it will need a generational update to catch up to the competition, which is beating it in fuel economy and cabin tech. Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid



The Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid drives exceptionally smoothly and offers many safety features not found in other midsize hybrids. Mercedes-Benz S550 Hybrid



The 2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 Hybrid adds reasonable fuel economy and a few miles of pure electric driving to an already extraordinarily comfortable, capable and high-tech luxury sedan, brought down only by slow-to-connect onboard data. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid



Although the dashboard electronics and driver-assistance systems fall behind the cutting edge, the 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid makes for an excellent all-around car due to its cargo versatility, all-wheel-drive, comfort and fuel economy.