Electric Bike Prime Day Deals That Are Still Available

Prime Day may be over, but a lot of electric bike deals are still hanging around, ready for you to grab.
Since I've started using micro-mobility products, I've found I've been able to stop buying the New York City MetroCard, which has saved me a lot of money and given me newfound freedom to come and go as I please.
It's been a personal mission to get everyone to at least try an e-bike or electric scooter, and though Prime Day may be over, many of the deals are still here to help you make the leap.
The Heybike Brawn is an impressively large fat tire e-bike with an equally as impressive front light. Seriously, it's as bright as a motorcycle headlight!
It's an effective mode of transportation on just about any terrain, and I've gotten miles of usage out of it, even just using the throttle.
Have you ever wanted to feel like you're riding a WW2 motorbike without polluting the world with gasoline? Look no further than the outrageously fun Engwe M20. The two giant batteries look like gas tanks and offer a whopping 96 miles of range. In real life, that equates to about 70 miles, but it is still a lot.
My favorite thing, though, is the USB-A output on the battery. That means you can charge your phone while you rest your legs. It's a great idea. You can even get the single-battery version for $300 cheaper, but it doesn't look as good.
Rad Power Bikes seems to have an uncanny knack of addressing users' needs, and there's never been a more affordable and configurable e-bike than the RadRunner 2. This vehicle can be set up for a passenger or cargo and supports a payload of 300 pounds. It's also one of the few products that you can test-ride beforehand by visiting one of Rad Power Bike's storefronts. The bike has pedal assist and a throttle powered by a 750-watt motor. It can hit a speed of 20 mph. We have yet to test the RadRunner 2, though have ridden the number 3.
Here's a bike for those looking to go the distance. The HyperScrambler 2 sports two 52-volt batteries that can be used together, providing a steady stream of power even at low levels. Or they can be used independently, giving riders one battery to go and one to get home. The HyperScrambler 2 can both pedal assist and throttle to just under 30 mph.
The bike comes with signal lights, mirrors and, my favorite, a halo headlight. The front and rear suspension makes taking bumps a breeze, along with the mag rims that won't untrue if you hit potholes.
When it comes to top speeds, it helps to go over e-bike classifications. There are three classes.
These classes are limited to 1 horsepower (750 watts). That said, some e-bikes can hit 50 or even 60 mph. But they are more like motorcycles with pedals. They are not optimized as traditional bicycles for pedaling from point A to B and do not legally fit into the class 1-3 category. Typically only class 1 and 2 e-bikes are allowed where traditional bicycles are.
The short answer is no; however, riders must meet their state's minimum age limit (which can vary). In New York, that's 16.
It's frankly pretty fun to have one of each. But if you need a reason to pick one over the other, an e-bike can also be used as a traditional bike, so riders benefit from getting a workout along with the fact you can travel further, even on a dead battery. In addition, most people I talk to feel better on bicycles because they've had more experience riding them.