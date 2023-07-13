Electric Bike Prime Day Deals That Are Still Available

Since I've started using micro-mobility products, I've found I've been able to stop buying the New York City MetroCard, which has saved me a lot of money and given me newfound freedom to come and go as I please.

It's been a personal mission to get everyone to at least try an e-bike or electric scooter, and though Prime Day may be over, many of the deals are still here to help you make the leap.

James Bricknell / CNET Heybike Brawn: $1,549 Save $150 The Heybike Brawn is an impressively large fat tire e-bike with an equally as impressive front light. Seriously, it's as bright as a motorcycle headlight!

It's an effective mode of transportation on just about any terrain, and I've gotten miles of usage out of it, even just using the throttle. $1,549 at Heybike

James Bricknell / CNET Engwe M20: $1,330 Save $230 Have you ever wanted to feel like you're riding a WW2 motorbike without polluting the world with gasoline? Look no further than the outrageously fun Engwe M20. The two giant batteries look like gas tanks and offer a whopping 96 miles of range. In real life, that equates to about 70 miles, but it is still a lot. My favorite thing, though, is the USB-A output on the battery. That means you can charge your phone while you rest your legs. It's a great idea. You can even get the single-battery version for $300 cheaper, but it doesn't look as good. $1,330 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Engwe M20: $1,330

Joseph Kaminski Juiced Bikes HyperScrambler 2: $1,999 Save $600 Here's a bike for those looking to go the distance. The HyperScrambler 2 sports two 52-volt batteries that can be used together, providing a steady stream of power even at low levels. Or they can be used independently, giving riders one battery to go and one to get home. The HyperScrambler 2 can both pedal assist and throttle to just under 30 mph. The bike comes with signal lights, mirrors and, my favorite, a halo headlight. The front and rear suspension makes taking bumps a breeze, along with the mag rims that won't untrue if you hit potholes. Read our Juiced HyperScrambler 2 first take. $1,999 at Juiced Bikes

Electric bike FAQs

How fast can an electric bike go?

When it comes to top speeds, it helps to go over e-bike classifications. There are three classes.

Class 1: An e-bike with a motor which gives assistance while the rider is pedaling, but no throttle, and it has a max speed of 20 mph.

Class 2: This type offers the same pedal-assisted top speed as class 1, but also has a throttle enabling the rider to get around without pedaling.

Class 3: It has a top assist speed of 28 mph, and can be either pedal-assist only or pedal-assist along with throttle-assistance.

These classes are limited to 1 horsepower (750 watts). That said, some e-bikes can hit 50 or even 60 mph. But they are more like motorcycles with pedals. They are not optimized as traditional bicycles for pedaling from point A to B and do not legally fit into the class 1-3 category. Typically only class 1 and 2 e-bikes are allowed where traditional bicycles are.

Do I need a permit or license to operate an e-bike?

The short answer is no; however, riders must meet their state's minimum age limit (which can vary). In New York, that's 16.

Should I buy an electric bike or an electric scooter?

It's frankly pretty fun to have one of each. But if you need a reason to pick one over the other, an e-bike can also be used as a traditional bike, so riders benefit from getting a workout along with the fact you can travel further, even on a dead battery. In addition, most people I talk to feel better on bicycles because they've had more experience riding them.