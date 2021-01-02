The 10 best car waxes for 2021

A truly exceptional car wax not only makes your car's finish pop after a wash with a good car wash soap, but it's also designed to help smooth your vehicle's paint surface and hide light scratches. Granted, it's not going to work any miracles if you have deep scratches on your automobile, but it will still help protect and maintain the car's finish.

Since there's such a vast array of various car wax products available in stores and online, we here at Roadshow sorted through many of the most popular options on sale today. Many different car waxes of all kinds were considered, but only 10 make this list to earn a best car wax accolade in our eyes. A handful of factors, including price and final results, factored into our judgment, which is based on our own experience. We included liquid wax, paste wax, carnauba wax and even a spray car wax, so if you have a texture preference, we've got you covered. Also, though they exist, you won't find any car wax or car polish here that costs hundreds of dollars. They don't turn your vehicle's paint into gold or anything, so they're just not worth it.

Five waxing tips before you get started

Make sure you use it correctly: Always make sure there's plenty of shade in the area before waxing a car's paint. Direct sunlight and these products don't mix well.

Read the labels: Some waxes require time to let the product haze, some do not. Make sure to read instructions to achieve the best results. Your car's paint job will thank you.

Circles are a no-no: It may feel right to apply wax in a circular motion, but the best car waxing method is to apply the product to a clear coat in a back-and-forth motion. This is true whether you use a machine, or a good ol' fashioned hand applicator or microfiber cloth.

Look into a clay bar kit: Modern cars feature a clear coat for a variety of reasons. Though it's a personal preference, skip a cleaner wax and look into a clay bar or clay mitt kit to remove contaminants from paint before waxing. The results will speak for themselves.

Don't expect wax to fix every scratch: Yes, wax will certainly fill in light scratches and help protect the paintwork, but don't have high expectations that it will fix every scratch visible. We'll get into something that will help tougher paint job problems below.

Read on to see our picks for the best car waxes to keep your car's paintwork looking sharp and shiny, which we'll update periodically.

Chemical Guys Affordable and provides wonderful final results. Chemical Guys sells a wide assortment of waxes, but the Butter Wet Wax is a tried-and-true performer every time. The formula applies easily and wipes off with little effort, and it's totally OK to wax a freshly washed car with Butter Wet Wax while it's wet. Then, you can check two things off at once as you dry the car and buff the wax off at the same time. For beginners or experienced car detailers, Butter Wet Wax won't let you down.

Best overall car wax details Brand Chemical Guys Name Butter Wet Wax Type Carnauba wax Quantity 4 ounces to 1 gallon Price $10-$60

Meguiar's A staple in auto parts stores and really any place that sells car wax, Meguiar's Deep Crystal Carnauba Wax is a solid all-rounder that's easy to use, just like our best overall wax pick. Application and removal with a microfiber towel is simple and the final result leaves depth and a slick paint job finish. It's not as versatile as Butter Wet Wax, but this Meguiar's wax won't let you down, either.

Best overall car wax runner-up details Brand Meguiar's Name Deep Crystal Carnauba Wax Type Carnauba wax Quantity 16 ounces Price $10

Griot's Garage For those who want to make their detailing more old-school, nothing beats a tin of carnauba paste car wax, a hand applicator and elbow grease. Sure, machine application makes things quicker, but waxing can be a time to bond with your car and appreciate it. For the price and overall quality, Griot's Garage Premium Carnauba Paste Wax hits all the high notes with a simple application and a rich carnauba formula. Just be sure to have a clean foam applicator handy and Griot's will do its job. Seriously, Griot's will make a car's paint job look like glass when you're done.

Best carnauba car wax details Brand Griot's Garage Name Premium Carnauba Paste Wax Type Carnauba wax Quantity 12 ounces Price $31-$40

Chemical Guys For those who want to splurge a little more, Chemical Guys' Lava Luminous Glow Infusion paste wax is a downright tremendous formula. It's still a carnauba wax and comes in a paste form like our top carnauba pick and it applies as if you're greasing a baking sheet. After hazing, Lava comes off paint really easily with a microfiber cloth, too, and a little goes a long way here. While it doesn't last as long as our top pick, it's a perfect car wax for those who like to spend more time with their car and have the budget to do so.

Best carnauba car wax runner-up details Brand Chemical Guys Name Lava Luminous Glow Infusion Paste Wax Type Carnauba wax Quantity 8 ounces Price $69

Liquid Glass OK, this isn't technically a car wax. It's a car polish. But for those who want probably the easiest product to apply in liquid form, Liquid Glass Ultimate Auto Polish is a hands-down home run. Don't let its outdated tin look fool you, Liquid Glass is the real deal with a single coat providing super long-lasting paint protection and a finish that will have neighbors envious. It's perfectly fine for clear coats and protects against the elements, too. Though the price is a tad high, a tin of this stuff will last a very, very long time.

Best liquid car wax details Brand Liquid Glass Name Ultimate Auto Polish Type Synthetic polish Quantity 16 ounces Price $37

Meguiar's For those that want to stick with a proper liquid wax, and spend a little less in the process, it's tough to beat Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax. The synthetic car wax blend bonds well with paint, it's safe to use on clear coats and it produces a healthy depth. Like its carnauba wax option, Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax is an excellent all-around option.

Best liquid car wax runner-up details Brand Meguiar's Name Ultimate Liquid Wax Type Synthetic wax Quantity 20 ounces Price $21

Turtle Wax Car-cleaning aficionados used to largely give spray waxes the cold shoulder, but in recent years, companies have made extraordinary advances to turn them into serious products. Often, they can provide a lot of the protection with less of the hassle. Turtle Wax's Ice Synthetic Spray Wax does it best when it comes to affordability, ease of use and final results. It will even clean exterior windows and leave them looking quite nice, too, and it's not the end of the world if applied in the sunlight.

Best spray car wax details Brand Turtle Wax Name Ice Synthetic Spray Wax Type Synthetic spray wax Quantity 20 ounces Price $8-$11

Adam's The word wax isn't in the name, but trust us, this is a spray detailer that's worth it. No fancy name, no nonsense. Adam's Detail Spray creates an incredibly slick surface and boosts a car's paint sheen. Though it's a couple dollars more than our top pick, it's incredibly versatile and can be used to prime buffer pads, applied as a drying agent or even to boost a traditional wax job.

Best spray car wax runner-up details Brand Adam's Name Detail Spray Type Synthetic spray wax Quantity 16 ounces to 5 gallons Price $11-$161

Meguiar's The secret behind Meguiar's Black Wax is the fact its formula is supposed to actually polish and wax at the same time, and it shows when applied to a black car or other dark-colored vehicle. The cream consistency of this colored wax is a little strange to use at first, but the product covers very well and helps fill in swirl marks and other blemishes. Oh, and if you don't have a dark-colored car, it does make one specifically for white or other light-colored paint finishes, too. No matter which, it's a top-notch wax.

Best car wax for black cars details Brand Meguiar's Name Black Wax Type Synthetic cream wax Quantity 7 ounces Price $10-$16

3D Remember how we said earlier we'd talk more about how waxes aren't meant to fix the worst scratches in a paint finish? We decided to include a product that will fix scratches for this category, and it doesn't get better than 3D One Professional Cutting, Polishing and Finishing Compound. In short, this miracle worker does three big steps in one, but it is not a wax. After using this, then apply a wax to finish things off. This product isn't the best for those looking for a quick fix to paintwork because it will require patience (and a dual-action polisher) if you plan to do an entire car. But for those in it to win it, 3D's incredibly flexible product can't be beat.

Best car wax for scratches details Brand 3D Name One Professional Cutting, Polishing, and Finishing Compound Type Hybrid compound and polish Quantity 8-32 ounces Price $14-$45

P&S How about something for after the wax is off the car, for some added protection and shine? P&S Bead Maker Paint Protectant is just the thing. Bead Maker is effortlessly easy to apply and wipe off and it leaves a wildly satisfying soft finish after use. As the name implies, it'll sheet water off a clear coat like it's no one's business and make a freshly waxed car look even better after curing for a few hours.

After-wax bonus product details Brand P&S Name Bead Maker Paint Protectant Type Synthetic spray Quantity 16 ounces to 1 gallon Price $15-$35

For a Roadshow-approved shine

It's worth keeping in mind these are simply our picks for the best car waxes. Everyone may have a different opinion and find some other car wax product works best for them and their specific car paint. Yet after having a lot of different products in and out of the Roadshow garage, we think these will help keep your car's exterior shiny for years to come. Happy car cleaning!

