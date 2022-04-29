Bentley Teases New 'Long-Awaited' Model Ahead of May 10 Debut

Bentley is teasing a new model ahead of a May 10 reveal, and while we're not being given much to go on, our bet is that it's a long-wheelbase version of one of the brand's existing models, likely the Bentayga, since that's the Flying B's hottest seller.

In the teaser video, we see a rear door, and then Bentley flashes text on the screen that says "Long - Awaited," with those spaces, so our guess doesn't seem like totally wild speculation. Beyond that, we'd expect this long Bentayga to sit at the top of that model's trim stack and possibly offer a more luxurious four-passenger seating arrangement with reclining, superadjustable rear seats and so on, than is currently offered in the standard wheelbase model.

Going with a longer wheelbase and a hyperluxe four-seat layout would, in theory, put it in a better position to compete with long-wheelbase Range Rovers and similar vehicles, while offering a more exclusive experience for wealthy buyers.

The official debut of this new Bentley will take place on May 10 at 4:30 a.m. PT, 7:30 a.m ET.