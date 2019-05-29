Bentley teases tech for new Flying Spur ahead of June 11 debut

Enlarge Image Bentley

The third-generation Bentley Flying Spur is just around the corner, but before it makes its official debut, Bentley saw fit to offer up some teasers and a bit of information about the car's new tech.

Bentley on Wednesday put out two new teasers for the upcoming new Flying Spur. The pictures still show the car in camouflage -- look closely enough, and you'll see stickers over all the lights. Expect to see the same kind of design changes first implemented on the new Continental GT, including slimmer lights and a bit more expression from the body panels.

The automaker also put out a video teaser on YouTube, offering up some surprisingly grumbly exhaust notes alongside a similarly camouflaged vehicle.

Not everything on the Flying Spur will be a carbon-copy carryover from the Conti. Bentley's upcoming sedan will feature all-wheel steering, the first Bentley to do so, improving the low-speed turning radius while improving handling at higher speeds. It'll also carry rear-biased all-wheel drive, only powering the rear wheels until it detects slippage. Adaptive suspension will also make an appearance.

That's about all we know for now. But we don't have to wait too much longer to learn more -- Bentley confirmed that it will introduce the world to the new Flying Spur on June 11 at 11 a.m. BST, or 6 a.m. ET.

Enlarge Image Bentley