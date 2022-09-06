Bentley Flying Spur Speed Packs a 626-HP, 12-Cylinder Punch

What's happening The Bentley Flying Spur range adds a top-level Speed trim, capable of hitting 207 mph. Why it matters The Speed is one of the last Bentleys to use the company's W12 engine, which in this application produces 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. What's next Bentley is expecting the Speed to make up one-third of all US Flying Spur sales.

With 626 horsepower, 664 pound-feet of torque, a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph, the new Flying Spur Speed is the most powerful, quickest and fastest model in the Bentley Flying Spur range. Making its debut Tuesday, the new Flying Spur Speed also signals the end of an era for Bentley, as it will be one of the company's last models to use the iconic W12 engine.

The 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 is a key part of Bentley's Speed models. In the Flying Spur, it offers a healthy increase of 84 hp and 96 lb-ft over the 4.0-liter V8 in the Flying Spur S. However, as we've found with cars like the Bentley Continental GT and Bentayga SUV, while the Speed is the master of power, the V8 variants are often more engaging to drive.

On that note, Bentley packs the Flying Spur Speed with a long list of standard equipment, including the company's 48-volt Dynamic Ride anti-roll tech and four-wheel steering. The speed rides on 22-inch wheels that are unique to this model.

Being a Bentley, the Flying Spur Speed's customization options are pretty much endless, and this model comes standard with a dark-tinted grille. You can also add the Styling Specification, which includes high-gloss carbon fiber on the front bumper splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and trunk lid.

Inside, there are Speed-specific color options, and Bentley uses more Dimanica suede-like fabric here than in other models. Called Dinamica Pure, this new textile is made from 73% recycled polyester. Of course, a world of leather upholstery options are available, as are various metal and open-pore wood trims.

The Speed will no doubt be the most expensive model in the Flying Spur range when it goes on sale, not that this will be a problem for Bentley buyers. In fact, Bentley is expecting the Speed to account for a third of all Flying Spur sales in the US. Go big or go home, right?