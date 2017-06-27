Bask in the luxury of the 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition

Pickup trucks are consistently spawning fancier trim levels, and for good reason -- people love the hell out of 'em. That trend continues on today with the introduction of the 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition.

The Ram Tungsten (I'm not writing that whole name out ad infinitum) is the fanciest Ram to date. You might not be able to tell that from the outside, though, because it's the same body Ram's used since the 2009 model year. There are some changes, though, including a new grille, a sportier hood, black headlight surrounds and body-painted bumpers, mirrors and door handles. There's also a bunch of badges, because there always is.

Enlarge Image Ram

Inside, though -- hoo boy. There's a light suede headliner, a claimed segment first. The interior is positively lousy with high-end leather, covering the seats, instrument panel, steering wheel, armrests and doors. There's an indigo-colored carpet, and the rubber floor mats have carpeted inserts. The trim is made of real wood, and, of course, there are even more badges.

Along with all the high-end trimmings, Ram Tungsten models get air suspension, navigation, remote start, a backup camera, adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel and front seats with both heating and ventilation. The standard infotainment system is an 8.4-inch Uconnect unit with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Ram Tungsten isn't limited to the light-duty Ram 1500 pickup. It's also available on 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks, with both single and dual rear wheels. Variety is the spice of life, and as such, you can slap your Tungsten appointments onto 2WD or 4WD configurations, short-wheelbase or long-wheelbase frames and both crew cab and Mega Cab bodies. Ram really wants to make sure owners consider this one.

You'll have to pay the piper, though, and it's not going to be cheap. The Ram 1500 Tungsten starts at $55,120 when it goes on sale in the third quarter of 2017.